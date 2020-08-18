2GB
Corrective Services NSW Band’s wonderful online rendition of Waltzing Matilda

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
RAY HADLEY

Ray Hadley wants to share with listeners a video of Corrective Services NSW Band’s unique rendition of Waltzing Matilda.

The band got creative and met up online to record the rendition as part of Anzac Day commemorations this year in lockdown.

Press PLAY to watch the video

ANZAC Day Commemoration 2020

The Corrective Services NSW Band has utilised this time in isolation to produce a video of a performance of the iconic march “Waltzing Matilda’ as our contribution to ANZAC Day Commemorations tomorrow. Lest we forget.

Posted by Corrective Services NSW Band on Friday, April 24, 2020

 

 

