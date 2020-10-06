NSW cops push for ‘fair go’ over pay dispute

The police union is calling for a “fair go” at the Industrial Relations Commission and an acknowledgement of the changing nature of the force in their ongoing wage dispute.

NSW Police Association secretary Pat Gooley said police had faced some “hair-raising” times during the bushfires, as well as the pandemic.

They are pushing for a “reasonable offer”, and say a pay freeze is wrong.

“The police officer you met in 2010 is far different from the police officer who was literally able to in weeks pivot from policing a bushfire zone … to absolutely leading a response in a remarkable way to COVID,” he told Jim Wilson.

“We are in a position we are doing more than we have ever done before, we are at that point where there is not much more we can handle.

“We just want a fair go at the commission.”

