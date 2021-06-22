2GB
NSW Budget delivers world first for parents grieving miscarriage or stillbirth

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for NSW Budget delivers world first for parents grieving miscarriage or stillbirth

In a world-first policy, the NSW government will introduce paid leave for public sector workers who suffer a child’s death during pregnancy.

Parents who lose a child by way of miscarriage up to 20 weeks’ gestation or stillbirth will be eligible for five days of paid leave.

The policy exceeds New Zealand’s recently introduced and world-leading three day leave.

Additionally, parents whose child is born prematurely will have their paid parental leave extended from the date of the early birth, up to when the birth normally would have been expected.

The Gidget Foundation provides support to parents suffering loss and perinatal mental health concerns.

CEO Arabella Gibson told Deborah Knight the policy allows both the pregnant and supporting partner to take time off to “grieve properly … in their way”.

“I take my hat off to the government on this one.

“Having a miscarriage is not an illness, it’s a loss that should be recognised.”

There are hopes other states will follow in NSW’s footsteps.

