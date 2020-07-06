NSW border set to close as COVID-19 cases soar in Victoria

The New South Wales and Victorian border will close from midnight Tuesday.

Ray Hadley originally revealed the news NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was planning to close the border “imminently”, amid mounting pressure due to the rising positive COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

Ms Berejiklian later confirmed the border closure is going ahead based on “health advice” saying, “we wouldn’t have taken this step unless we absolutely had to”.

A permit system allowing some travel between the two states will also be in place.

The closure will come after 127 new cases were recorded in Victoria in the past 24hrs, breaking the previous record of 111 cases back in March.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also confirmed a man in his 90’s has died of the virus.

