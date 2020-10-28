2GB
Brad Fittler dismisses injury concerns with Papenhuyzen ‘improving every day’

4 hours ago
Wide world of sports exclusive
BRAD FITTLERNathan ClearyNSW Bluesrugby league featuredRyan PapenhuyzenSTATE OF ORIGIN

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has told Mark Levy his squad’s Grand Finalists should be ready and raring to go for State of Origin I.

Freddy commended the Storm’s Ryan Papenhuyzen, whose fitness he said is “improving every day”, and doesn’t have worries about the fullback’s calf injury.

“I asked him before the [Grand Final], I said ‘it’s a bit wet out there, are you nervous you won’t be able to show us your speed?’

“He hesitated, and said ‘there’s always a chance to get some speed out there.

“And he scored that wonderful try off the scrum … one of the great Grand Final tries.”

Despite halfback Nathan Cleary’s crushing loss with the Panthers, Freddy has no concerns he will bounce back.

“Mate, I lost four Grand Finals, I know exactly how it feels, and if anything what it does is it drives and motivates you.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NRL.com

Rugby LeagueSports
