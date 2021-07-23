2GB
NRL stars under fire for ‘whinging’ and failing to follow ‘very basic rules’

4 hours ago
James Willis
James Willis has torn into the minority of NRL players failing to follow “some very basic rules”, and “whinging” about their quarantine conditions in Queensland.

More than 500 players, families and support staff have been granted Queensland border exemptions, allowing the league to set up a hub to continue the season amid NSW’s growing outbreaks.

“I’ll tell you how ridiculous that is: that is the same number of people that internationally, Queensland has been allowing into their hotel quarantine.”

Meanwhile, the Panthers’ Apisai Koroisau has been scrubbed out for two games and fined $35,000 for allegedly welcoming a woman into the NSW Blues’ State of Origin camp.

“I find him a very charming and nice man, but he’s made a big mistake here.

“My question is simple: what planet are these players living on?”

Press PLAY below to hear James’ comments in full

Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

James Willis
Sports
