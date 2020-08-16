2GB
NRL reached out to Broncos coach despite claims he was abandoned

13 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
ANTHONY SEIBOLD

The NRL has confirmed they reached out to the Brisbane Broncos over the vicious rumours involving coach Anthony Seibold.

Seibold has called in the lawyers after a text message went viral making a number of false claims about his personal life.

He has told the Telegraph that the NRL failed to reach out to him.

But the NRL has this morning revealed that their welfare department reached out to the Brisbane Broncos last Wednesday.

Ben Fordham Live can reveal there was a phone conversation between the NRL Head of Welfare, Paul Heptonstall and the Broncos’ wellbeing boss, Adam Walsh.

