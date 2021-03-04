NRL PA says Israel Folau should be afforded ‘due process’ in pathway back

The Rugby League Players Association says it won’t stand in the way of any club if they decided they want to sign Israel Folau.

The 31-year-old has been left out of the Catalan Dragons squad in the UK Super League for the upcoming season.

CEO of the Rugby League Players Association Clint Newton said if a club wants to sign him it will be taken seriously.

“We certainly need to be providing an opportunity for people to make application to play,” he said on the Wide World of Sports.

“That should be worked through with a high level of fairness and support and respect.”

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)