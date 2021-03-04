2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NRL PA says Israel Folau should be afforded ‘due process’ in pathway back

49 seconds ago
Wide World of Sports
Article image for NRL PA says Israel Folau should be afforded ‘due process’ in pathway back

The Rugby League Players Association says it won’t stand in the way of any club if they decided they want to sign Israel Folau.

The 31-year-old has been left out of the Catalan Dragons squad in the UK Super League for the upcoming season.

CEO of the Rugby League Players Association Clint Newton said if a club wants to sign him it will be taken seriously.

“We certainly need to be providing an opportunity for people to make application to play,” he said on the Wide World of Sports.

“That should be worked through with a high level of fairness and support and respect.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Wide World of Sports
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873