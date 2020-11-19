2GB
NRL legend releases ‘controversial’ tell-all autobiography

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
AutobiographyCAMERON SMITHNRL
NRL legend Cameron Smith has released a tell-all book The Storm Within, which he promises will ruffle a few feathers.

As one of Australia’s greatest ever sportsmen, Cameron Smith revealed to Ben Fordham his autobiography contains a lot of contentious stories.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been involved in some moments in my career that are quite controversial to some people.

“And now I’ve had the opportunity to voice my opinion on some of those moments in my book.

“I’m not shying away from the fact there’s some things in my book that people are going to disagree with.”

Image: ALLEN & UNWIN

