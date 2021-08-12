NRL Immortal Andrew Johns predicts an upset in Round 22

The eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has shot down Mark Levy’s tip for a Raiders victory, but reckons there’s another upset on the cards.

Mark controversially suggested the Canberra Raiders are in with a chance to beat the Melbourne Storm, given their record.

“I think there’s going to be a few upsets this weekend, and it might just start tonight.

“The Canberra Raiders have won their last three against the Storm.”

NRL Immortal Andrew ‘Joey’ Johns joined Mark to weigh in on the prediction.

“Not a chance in the world tonight, sorry mate.”

However, he did foresee another “big upset” coming at the weekend…

