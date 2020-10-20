2GB
NRL Grand Final referee reveals his ‘perfect outcome’

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Gerard SuttonNRL grand finalRefereesrugby league featured

Veteran NRL Grand Final referee Gerard Sutton has told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen his reappointment again in 2020 is “hugely thrilling”.

This year will mark Mr Sutton’s sixth grand final, but his first refereeing solo.

“You want to feel like you’ve made a positive contribution to the game, and obviously be very accurate in the decision making.

“If … it’s left to the teams to decide, then I think that’s probably the perfect outcome from an official’s point of view.

“You certainly don’t want to have preconceived ideas about what a team may do.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
