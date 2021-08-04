2GB
NRL goes Olympic: Brad Fittler nominates his picks for a track and field team

37 mins ago
Mark Levy
Article image for NRL goes Olympic: Brad Fittler nominates his picks for a track and field team

Wide World of Sports listeners are nominating the rugby league players they’d enlist in an Olympic team, and NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has joined in the fun.

Mark Levy posed the question to Freddy.

“Can you think of any current and past players that would excel in some of these Olympic sports?”

“Well, I reckon there’s two speeds – there’s footy speed, and there’s speed on a track.”

Press PLAY below to hear Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler’s track and field team

Mark Levy
