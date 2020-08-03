NRL fan speaks up over ‘uncomfortable’ COVID-19 rule flouting

A Queensland stadium is under the spotlight amid concerns over a disregard for social distancing rules.

Melbourne Storm officials have requested a review of crowd management practices after images of fans crowded together at yesterday’s game emerged.

Listener Matt attended the Sunshine Coast Stadium to watch the Storm v Knights and told Mark Levy staff failed to remind people to social distance.

“It ended up being completely uncomfortable.

“There were gaps, 30 metres long on the hill, where I was sitting. They ended up filling it up with people, when it was supposed to be walkways.

“People were sitting wherever they felt there was a spot. It progressively got worse as the afternoon went on.”

Currently, 6000 people are allowed in the stadium but that number will be reduced to 5000 for the next game.

Image: Nine News