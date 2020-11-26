NRL CEO proposes solution to the controversial player contract ‘tit-for-tat’

The NRL’s 2021 draw has been revealed, and it’s as divisive as ever.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo responded to criticism of inequity in the competition, telling James Bracey there’s no such thing as the perfect draw.

“By default, it’s never going to be 100 per cent equal, and that’s because we have 25 rounds but each team plays 24 matches.

“We obviously can’t have every team playing home and away, because that would be too many matches, and we can’t have everyone play everyone once because that’d be too few matches.”

Mr Abdo also addressed the controversial practice of players signing new contracts up to a year before their current one expires, and the resulting “tit-for-tat” and “unrest”.

He said he has “complete empathy” for angry fans and clubs.

“There’s no question that we need to look at it. The opportunity fro us to have a dedicated trade window perhaps will … alleviate the frustration that may exist.

“On one hand, you can understand that from a professional sportsperson’s perspective, they need to think about what’s best for them.

“It’s complex, and it’s not something we can just do overnight.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News