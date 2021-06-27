NRL CEO explains Ronaldo Mulitalo’s late scratching for Queensland

Ronaldo Mulitalo is the centre of attention ahead of Origin Game II at Suncorp Stadium tonight.

He’s a late scratching for the Maroons due to his ineligibility to play for the side according to the criteria.

Andrew Abdo, CEO of the NRL has told The Continuous Call Team the NRL were only made aware of the issue late last night.

He says the QRL preferred to pull him from the side tonight to ensure they didn’t have to forfeit the match or the series.

Abdo says the NRL “didn’t have any information on which to provide an exemption on the rule” only hours before kick off.

However he hasn’t ruled out Mulitalo’s future eligibility for Queensland.

The QRL will be working hard to find a way to give him a chance to make his start for the Maroons in Game III of the Series.

Abdo also confirmed that all NRL games scheduled for next weekend will take place as planned although they’ll be played behind closed doors.