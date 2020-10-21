2GB
NRL boss says ‘disappointing’ Dally M leak could prompt changes

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Andrew Abdocovid-19NRLrugby league featured

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says the league will review “processes and systems” following the accidental leaking of the Dally M result.

Speaking to Jim Wilson ahead of Sunday’s Grand Final, Mr Abdo said it was disappointing but he didn’t want the “human error” to take away from Jack Wighton’s performance or win.

“To their credit the Daily Telegraph have come out publicly and apologised and been very transparent around what happened, there was no malice behind it.

“We don’t want it to take away from Jack’s performance or the season, it was a mistake.

“We are always looking at ways to review our systems and processes to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We will look at whether we have at embargoes and we will look at the overall process, absolutely, Jim.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsRugby LeagueSports
