‘Now the system is foolproof’: Gladys Berejiklian assures no repeat of Ruby Princess debacle

The NSW Premier is promising there won’t be a repeat of the Ruby Princess debacle where passengers were allowed to disembark without being tested for COVID-19.

More than 140 people have tested positive for coronavirus and a woman has died after they docked in Sydney.

A blame game has erupted between the NSW Premier, Border Force and NSW Health over who was responsible for letting the passengers disembark without testing.

The NSW Police Commissioner has now been given responsibility for the control and quarantine of cruise ships and other vessels.

Ms Berejiklian tells Alan Jones she had coordinated with the federal government to ensure the cruise ship debacle doesn’t happen again.

“I’m as angry and upset as everybody about this.

“There were a number of parties that should have provided better information to each other.

“All parties have increased the stringency of what’s involved. No passenger is allowed to come off any ship in NSW unless the Police Commissioner says it’s ok.

“Now the system is foolproof.”

