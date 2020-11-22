‘Now is a good time’: Eateries are calling for restrictions to be relaxed

The NSW hospitality industry is pushing for social distancing restrictions to be eased as Victoria opens up quicker than NSW.

The current rules in NSW require restaurants and cafes to adhere to one customer per four square metres indoors.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan is advocating to introduce a two square metre rule, as many eateries in Victoria start to adopt the more relaxed rule for smaller venues.

“To have Victoria open up the restaurant space quicker than us is a bit strange,” Luke told Ben Fordham.

“I think now is a good time, we’ve been 15 odd days straight without any transmission.

“So, I think it’s a good time to do it; it’s going to help a lot of small businesses and get the CBD pumping again.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty