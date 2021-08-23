2GB
‘Nothing would surprise me’: Vic Premier gets vote of no confidence from Education Minister

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Alan Tudgedaniel andrewslockdownsvaccine rolloutVictoria
Article image for ‘Nothing would surprise me’: Vic Premier gets vote of no confidence from Education Minister

Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has made an emphatic plea to his state and territory counterparts to remain committed to the national vaccination modelling.

Under the Doherty Institute modelling, at a 70 per cent vaccination rate lockdowns will be less likely, and only used in highly targeted areas at 80 per cent.

When Jim Wilson asked the Education Minister if he’s confident all premiers, particularly Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, will end their lockdowns as promised, Mr Tudge hesitated.

“Listen, in some respects Jim, nothing would surprise me. But they have to.

“[Daniel Andrews] made a deal, not just with the Prime Minister over this national plan, but he made a deal with the Victorian public.

“We’ve had a gutful in Victoria, I can tell you Jim.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsPolitics
