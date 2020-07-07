‘Not a time to be selfish’: Police Commissioner fires up at Albury Mayor over border complaints

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has called out “selfish” complaints as officers work to implement the border closure.

Police are manning border checkpoints, where drivers are waiting about 40 minutes to have their ID and permits checked.

More than 40,000 people have already applied for permits to cross the closed border between New South Wales and Victoria.

Albury City Council Mayor Kevin Mack told Ben Fordham every car is being stopped as people try to get to work.

“This is a disgrace.

“This is not Sydney, this is Albury-Wodonga and people just aren’t being treated like they should be treated here.

“We’re not going to put up with this for a week, this is just horrendous.”

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Ben Fordham he is happy with how the operation is being conducted.

“I think it’s ridiculous to come out day one on such a large border operation and make complaints.

“Perhaps he needs to go down and talk to the police who have been working through the night in freezing conditions, protecting the health of the people of NSW.

“It’s not a time to be selfish.”

After hearing Mr Fuller’s comments the Albury Mayor called back in, telling Ben Fordham the police have his full support.

“Police are doing a great job.”

