‘Not a big crowd event’: Debate continues over city’s NYE fireworks

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
NEW YEARS EVEStuart AyresSydney fireworksTOURISM

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres is rallying for Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks to go ahead as a “symbol of optimism”, but without crowds. 

The debate is continuing as to whether the iconic display should go ahead during the health crisis.

Mr Ayres told Jim Wilson the fireworks are an “upbeat, bright image” for the world to enjoy.

“I think we just had a pretty awful 2020 and a great way to put that way behind us, celebrate the start of 2021, would be to have the fireworks.”

He said there wouldn’t be “thousands of people on the foreshore” as in previous years, and he imagined people would instead enjoy them from their homes and communities.

“They will not be conducted in the same way that we’ve conducted these events historically.

“I don’t think this will be a big crowd event.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
EntertainmentLifestyleLocalNewsNSWPolitics
