Northern Sydney and Central Coast warned to expect haze as hazard reduction undertaken
The NSW RFS is informing residents of Hornsby and the Central Coast to expect smoke haze in the coming days, with hazard reduction work to begin.
A 1500 hectare burn will be undertaken south of Brooklyn and east of the M1 from tomorrow (Friday August 6).
On Sunday, smoke is expected to settle across a broader area of Sydney.
Residents are urged to only call 000 if they see an unattended fire.
Press PLAY below to hear the details
Image: NSW RFS