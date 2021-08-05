2GB
Northern Sydney and Central Coast warned to expect haze as hazard reduction undertaken

41 mins ago
Jim Wilson
BushfireCentral CoastHazard ReductionsHornsbyNSW RFS
Article image for Northern Sydney and Central Coast warned to expect haze as hazard reduction undertaken

The NSW RFS is informing residents of Hornsby and the Central Coast to expect smoke haze in the coming days, with hazard reduction work to begin.

A 1500 hectare burn will be undertaken south of Brooklyn and east of the M1 from tomorrow (Friday August 6).

On Sunday, smoke is expected to settle across a broader area of Sydney.

Residents are urged to only call 000 if they see an unattended fire.

Press PLAY below to hear the details

Image: NSW RFS

Jim Wilson
LocalNewsNSW
