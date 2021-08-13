2GB
Northern beaches and Hawkesbury warned to expect smoke this weekend

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Hazard reduction burns are underway across parts of Sydney as firefighters take advantage of the good weather.

NSW RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd told Jim Wilson smoke is thickest over the northern beaches, where a controlled fire is burning in Garigal National Park north of Oxford Falls.

Over the weekend, more burns will be undertaken in the Hawkesbury area and southern Sydney.

“If you are at home this weekend … it’s not a bad idea to start thinking about this fire season.

“Maybe do some prep around your own home, and also get your plans into place.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest hazard reduction update

Jim Wilson
