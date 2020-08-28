‘None more tragic than this’: Unborn baby dies after mother refused border exemption

Ray Hadley has detailed the tragic story of a pregnant mother losing one of her unborn twins after being refused entry to Queensland for emergency surgery.

“It’s hard to imagine people being in these circumstances,” said Ray.

“I know we’ve delivered some tragic stories to you here, but none come as more tragic than this.”

The Ballina-based family was forced to wait 16 hours for an emergency flight to a Sydney hospital after a border exemption was rejected by Queensland Health.

Sadly, one of the unborn twins passed away.

Ray has blasted the border restriction decision saying “she wasn’t coming from a hot spot”.

“The Premier in Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk has thrown her hands in the air and said ‘I don’t know anything about it’.

“Likewise the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jeannette Young … well, I’m afraid the buck stops somewhere!”

Click PLAY to listen to the heart-breaking story

Ray went on to slam the shocking comments from Premier Palaszczuk on Tuesday, where she said QLD hospitals were for ‘our people’ and NSW had their own hospitals.

Ray shared a response from NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard where he said the QLD Premier’s comments were “astonishing, given the life-saving service NSW hospitals regularly provide to Queenslanders in need”.

“The Minister says ‘I am advised more than 6,000 Queenslanders were admitted as in-patients in the Tweed Hospital last year, representing almost 20 percent of admissions’.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full audio

QLD Opposition leader, Deb Frecklington told Ray Hadley the “buck does stop with the Premier”.

“At the end of the day, we’re all Australians … and medical emergencies should be automatically exempt.

“When it comes to these medical emergencies, like this lady from Ballina who wanted, under doctor’s advice, to come into Queensland to our hospital, she should have been allowed, automatically.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: MyCause / kimmy-scotts-tiny-twins