‘Nobody is hoarding tofu!’: Coronavirus comedy with Vince Sorrenti

Stand-up comedian Vince Sorrenti joins Ben Fordham to bring listeners some comic relief from the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

With four kids between 10 and 16-years-old, the transition to homeschooling is “driving us a little bit nuts” he tells Ben.

“It’s really going to underline just how dumb Mum and Dad are.”

The family has survived the panic-buying frenzy, but Mr Sorrenti says the lack of meat has been a source of frustration.

“All the good stuff goes first… Nobody is hoarding tofu!

“We’re going to have to flatten the curve on our bodies when this is all over.”

Despite all the jokes, the government’s restrictions on public gatherings will make times tough for Mr Sorrenti.

“We were one of the first people to be on the unemployment line, comics and musicians.

“Everything I’ve had has been shut down ’til September at the earliest.”

Image: vincesorrenti.com