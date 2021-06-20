‘No way in the world’ crime family’s request should be granted

Ben Fordham says an important message needs to be sent to Sydney’s crime gangs amid a request for an exemption to strict rules ensuring the public’s safety.

The Hamze family lawyer is seeking an exemption to a ban on Hamze family members from communicating with each other ahead of the funeral of underworld figure Bilal Hamze.

Hamze, the cousin of “Brothers for Life” founder Bassam Hamzy, was shot dead in Sydney’s CBD last week.

“There’s no way in the world an exemption should be allowed,” Ben Fordham said.

“The Hamze’s need to learn that there are consequences for your actions.

“We cannot afford to give them an inch.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments