‘No one tells me what to say’: Ray Hadley sets the record straight

Ray Hadley has addressed ‘garbage’ claims Nine Radio management has intervened in content that goes to air.

“Not once has the CEO or content director … come to me and suggested I should change anything I say or do,” Ray said.

“Before the Ben Roberts-Smith trial started against Nine newspapers, I made a number of comments in support of the VC recipient. No one at (Nine) came to me and said, ‘Hey shut up, we’re locked in litigation with this bloke’.”

