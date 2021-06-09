2GB
‘No excuses’ for loss to Maroons: Last word from Blues coach Brad Fittler

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERNSW Bluesrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has joined Mark Levy in the moments before the State of Origin kick-off.

He told Mark despite the opener’s Queensland relocation, there’s “no excuses” for a loss in Townsville.

Instead, he’s telling his players it’s a “great opportunity” to do something that’s never been done before.

The other major talking point leading in to the opener has been the ‘gentleman’s agreement’ proposed by Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

When asked to weigh in, Freddy opted to “leave that one alone”.

“I feel like that’s a job application with Annastacia Palaszczuk: I think DCE’s applying for a politician’s job at the end of this!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full pre-game interview

 

