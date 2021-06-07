‘Oh please!’: Paul Gallen scoffs at Maroons-Blues ‘gentlemen’s agreement’

While both State of Origin camps have promised not to milk the head contact crackdown for penalties, Paul Gallen doesn’t believe a word of it.

NSW Blues captain James Tedesco has described the tactic as “cheap” and “sad”, while Queensland Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans has referred to a “gentlemen’s agreement” to do the sportsmanlike thing.

Sharks legend Paul Gallen was dismissive of the two camps’ claims, turning a question back on Mark Levy.

“Oh please.

“18-all, two [or] three minutes to go, you get hit in the head, what are you doing?”

“Staying down,” Mark replied.

In State of Origin everything is on the line, Gal pointed out.

Press PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full