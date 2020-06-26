‘No doubt’ Matildas can win 2023 World Cup

Fox Sports commentator and former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believes the Matildas are strong contenders for a World Cup win.

The Matildas are today celebrating the news that Australia and New Zealand will together host the Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2023.

He told James Willis it’s an “absolutely huge” announcement “not just for Australian football, but also for Australian sport in general”.

“Just imagine all those young kids, and young girls specifically, who have the opportunity now to watch a World Cup on home soil.

“It’s absolutely fantastic.”

Mr Bosnich said there’s “no doubt” that the Matildas are capable of winning the World Cup, and even next year’s postponed Olympic Games.

“You’re talking about a team that’s ranked in the top 10 in the world.

“Being at home … can be a double-edged sword in terms of pressure, but in my opinion being at home does give you an advantage if you embrace it.”

