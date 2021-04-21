2GB
No cause for concern as Blue Mountains hazard reduction looms large

3 hours ago
Article image for No cause for concern as Blue Mountains hazard reduction looms large

The NSW RFS have confirmed a major hazard reduction burn is under control amid concern from residents of the area.

The Kanuka Brook burn near Glenbrook in the Blue Mountains is sending up a significant cloud of smoke.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest from RFS spokesman Greg Allan

Listener Paul shared with Jim Wilson a photo taken from Kemps Creek.

Images have been posted on social media.

Listener Richard sent a view from Winston Hills.

The 2GB newsroom received the following photo.

