Nine’s on-demand ‘refresh’ for Rugby Australia

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Hugh MarksRUGBY AUSTRALIAStan Sport
Article image for Nine’s on-demand ‘refresh’ for Rugby Australia

Under a new broadcast deal, rugby union will be available on-demand from 2021 via Nine’s new subscription streaming package Stan Sport.

Rugby Australia and Nine have signed a three-year $100 million deal, which will include live free-to-air and ad-free subscription coverage.

“It’s … one of those sports that’s at a time where it’s probably just in need of a refresh,” Nine CEO Hugh Marks told Mark Levy and Billy Slater.

“Hopefully, with that Wide World of Sports touch, it’s something we can bring to the mix.”

The timing of rugby league’s State of Origin series, meanwhile, has proven controversial.

Mr Marks said he’ll “wait and see the wash-up” before deciding on whether to push for a mid-year or post-Grand Final series in 2021.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Rugby LeagueRugby UnionSports
