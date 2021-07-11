Nick Pappas 20 years on from Souths’ reinstatement

Tuesday, 7th July marked 20 years since the Federal Court delivered a verdict allowing the South Sydney Rabbitohs to be reinstated to the National Rugby League, after they were excluded from a unified competition in the aftermath of Super League.

Led by George Piggins, The Pride of the League never gave up the fight and ultimately returned, representing a victory for people power.

Souths Sydney Chairman Nick Pappas, who took up the legal fight to News Ltd, joined the Continuous Call team to reflect on that time.

“It’s almost inconceivable now the game caused so much damage to itself.”

“It was a team effort, led by George, a stoic, determined, uncompromising figure.”

Pappas described South Sydney’s exclusion as a “great wrong.”