Newmarch House of horror: nursing home death toll rises to eleven

Four residents from the Newmarch House aged care home have lost their lives to coronavirus since 8pm last night, bringing the total from the facility to eleven.

A cluster of COVID-19 cases emerged at the western Sydney Anglicare facility, after an employee worked six shifts in a row while unknowingly infected and passed on the illness to residents. (See full statement below)

Andrew Bowe’s 76-year-old mother, Patricia, is a resident and has tested positive for the disease.

Mr Bowe told Ben Fordham about his frustration in dealing with the facility during this time.

“We feel sick. We’re disgusted at the whole way it’s being dealt with.

“I finally got a phone call today [about my mother’s condition], it’s been three days since I spoke to anyone.”

Mr Bowe said he completely supported the staff who have been chronically understaffed.

“They’re under an enormous amount of pressure and they haven’t been looked after in this whole process, so they’re angels as far as we’re concerned.

“That’s been a big issue the whole way along.”

Image: Nine News