Newmarch House of horror: nursing home death toll rises to eleven
Four residents from the Newmarch House aged care home have lost their lives to coronavirus since 8pm last night, bringing the total from the facility to eleven.
A cluster of COVID-19 cases emerged at the western Sydney Anglicare facility, after an employee worked six shifts in a row while unknowingly infected and passed on the illness to residents. (See full statement below)
Andrew Bowe’s 76-year-old mother, Patricia, is a resident and has tested positive for the disease.
Mr Bowe told Ben Fordham about his frustration in dealing with the facility during this time.
“We feel sick. We’re disgusted at the whole way it’s being dealt with.
“I finally got a phone call today [about my mother’s condition], it’s been three days since I spoke to anyone.”
Mr Bowe said he completely supported the staff who have been chronically understaffed.
“They’re under an enormous amount of pressure and they haven’t been looked after in this whole process, so they’re angels as far as we’re concerned.
“That’s been a big issue the whole way along.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Nine News
Full statement from Anglicare Sydney
Anglicare Sydney is deeply saddened to advise that four residents from its Newmarch House residential aged care site, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have passed away since 8pm last night.
We extend our deepest sympathies to these families for the losses they are experiencing.
Anglicare was first informed of a Coronavirus outbreak at Newmarch House on Saturday 11 April. On the best advice available, we know that it will be some weeks before the home is clear of the virus.
For those residents with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, NSW Health has provided the support and guidance of Nepean Blue Mountains Local Area Health Network and an Infectious Diseases Specialist to ensure residents receive the best medical care possible. We have been provided with significant support from the Commonwealth Government.
This is a tragic time not only for the families who have lost their loved ones but for other residents and families. It is also taking a deep toll on our staff who cared for and knew these residents and families so well.