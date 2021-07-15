Newcastle mum’s stunning rendition of anthem leaves her ‘on cloud nine’

Cessnock mother of two and cancer battler Amanda Barrass has lived out her lifelong dream to perform the national anthem at State of Origin.

When Deborah Knight last spoke to Amanda, she was due to perform in front of a hometown crowd in Newcastle, but a last minute change of venue had her rushing to the Gold Coast.

Deborah asked Amanda how she felt after her “goosebump material” rendition of the anthem.

“I’m definitely still on cloud nine!

“I got off the field [and] I didn’t know whether I wanted to laugh, scream or cry – I think I did all of the above.”

Press PLAY below to hear the follow-up with Amanda

Image: Instagram