2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Newcastle mum’s stunning rendition of anthem leaves her ‘on cloud nine’

40 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Amanda Barrassnational anthemSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Newcastle mum’s stunning rendition of anthem leaves her ‘on cloud nine’

Cessnock mother of two and cancer battler Amanda Barrass has lived out her lifelong dream to perform the national anthem at State of Origin.

When Deborah Knight last spoke to Amanda, she was due to perform in front of a hometown crowd in Newcastle, but a last minute change of venue had her rushing to the Gold Coast.

Deborah asked Amanda how she felt after her “goosebump material” rendition of the anthem.

“I’m definitely still on cloud nine!

“I got off the field [and] I didn’t know whether I wanted to laugh, scream or cry – I think I did all of the above.”

Press PLAY below to hear the follow-up with Amanda

Image: Instagram

 

Cancer-battling mother lives her dream at State of Origin III

Deborah Knight
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873