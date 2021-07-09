2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cancer-battling mother lives her dream..

Cancer-battling mother lives her dream at State of Origin III

41 mins ago
Deborah Knight
cancernational anthemNewcastleSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Cancer-battling mother lives her dream at State of Origin III

Cessnock mother of two and cancer battler Amanda Barrass is rushing around trying to find the perfect outfit in which to realise a lifelong dream.

Amanda will take to the stage in front of 20,000 people (and millions more at home) to sing the national anthem for State Of Origin game three.

She told Deborah Knight the opportunity came about from a social media post that went viral.

“I was rediagnosed in 2018 with stage four [cancer]: I have seven tumours in my spine and I’m on chemotherapy every single day.

“This is an amazing moment to share with my children and my husband … it’s hard to put in words.”

“You’ve made me get a bit happy-teary today!” Deborah said.

Press PLAY below to hear the heartwarming story

Image: Instagram

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsNSWRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873