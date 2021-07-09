Cancer-battling mother lives her dream at State of Origin III

Cessnock mother of two and cancer battler Amanda Barrass is rushing around trying to find the perfect outfit in which to realise a lifelong dream.

Amanda will take to the stage in front of 20,000 people (and millions more at home) to sing the national anthem for State Of Origin game three.

She told Deborah Knight the opportunity came about from a social media post that went viral.

“I was rediagnosed in 2018 with stage four [cancer]: I have seven tumours in my spine and I’m on chemotherapy every single day.

“This is an amazing moment to share with my children and my husband … it’s hard to put in words.”

“You’ve made me get a bit happy-teary today!” Deborah said.

