2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

New Zealand pauses travel bubble with NSW

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
New Zealandtravel bubble
Article image for New Zealand pauses travel bubble with NSW

New Zealand is suspending quarantine-free travel from NSW, while Sydney’s COVID-19 cases are investigated.

A man from the eastern suburbs and his wife have tested positive.

Genome sequencing has linked the man’s infection to a recent arrival from the US but it’s not known how the virus spread between them.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the situation will be closely monitored.

 

RELATED

BREAKING | Mask mandate, restrictions reimposed in Greater Sydney

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsNSWTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873