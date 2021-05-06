New Zealand pauses travel bubble with NSW
New Zealand is suspending quarantine-free travel from NSW, while Sydney’s COVID-19 cases are investigated.
A man from the eastern suburbs and his wife have tested positive.
Genome sequencing has linked the man’s infection to a recent arrival from the US but it’s not known how the virus spread between them.
COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the situation will be closely monitored.
