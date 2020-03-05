New push for Australia to go nuclear

The push for nuclear power has been renewed after One Nation’s Mark Latham introduced a bill supported by the NSW Nationals.

Nuclear power was banned in Australia in 1998.

Labor claims the cost of nuclear power is too high to justify lifting the ban.

Vice President of the Australian Nuclear Association, Rob Parker, tells Ben Fordham that cost should be decided by the market, not the law.

“We don’t need laws to outlaw Rolls Royces, for example, because they’re too expensive. We don’t need laws to outlaw nuclear because it may be too expensive.”

Mr Parker says time is of the essence and the move to nuclear could be done in as little as nine years.

“We need to do something quickly to ensure that we’ve got reliable, safe, low-cost energy. We need that baseload energy to make our industries reliable and sustain employment in this country.”

