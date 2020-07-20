New COVID-19 hotspot ‘another kick’ for bushfire-affected town

There are fears around a new COVID-19 cluster growing in the bushfire ravaged area of southern NSW.

NSW has reported 20 new coronavirus cases overnight, as concerns grow over a cluster in Batemans Bay.

12 confirmed COVID-19 cases have now been linked to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.

Eurobodalla Mayor Liz Innes told Deborah Knight this latest coronavirus outbreak has caused yet another setback for local businesses struggling to survive.

“There was starting to be this sense of positivity around.

“We had people, after the initial lockdown, just starting to travel back into the regions and show us their love and support, which we were so very, very grateful for.

“But as tough and hard as this is – another kick for our businesses – we really do have to put the health of our people first and foremost.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty