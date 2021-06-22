2GB
‘Never say never’: Nationals’ plan to pay farmers to reach net zero

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
David Littleproud
Article image for ‘Never say never’: Nationals’ plan to pay farmers to reach net zero

Farmers could be paid to help the country reach a net zero target under a proposal from the Nationals.

Deputy Leader of the Nationals, David Littleproud, is trialling a scheme to create a market where farmers and business trade carbon offsets in the hope to help the agriculture section reach net zero without losing productivity.

Mr Littleproud told Ben Fordham the Nationals will act in the best interests of regional Australia.

“You never say never.

“[Farmers have] already paid the bill of this country’s social conscience … and we can’t do any more heavy lifting, we have to square the ledger.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Rohan Thomson

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
