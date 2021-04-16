Neuroscientist’s ‘blunt’ warning for sports codes over consecutive concussion risk

One of Australia’s top neuroscientists has warned bringing sports stars back from head injuries before 28 days have elapsed could doom them to consecutive concussions.

After examining the brains of around 150 former footballers over a decade, La Trobe concussion expert Professor Alan Pearce found the majority were to some extent brain damaged.

“To be blunt, I think [professional contact sports] do need to be concerned,” he told James Willis.

“Symptom resolution is not a good indicator of brain recovery, so if players are coming back too soon … then they might be slightly off with their brain processing.

“It could then increase the risk of another concussion.”

