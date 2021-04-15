2GB
NBN’s party animals rack up millions on the taxpayer’s credit card

49 mins ago
Jim Wilson
NBN
More than $600,000 has been spent on office parties by the NBN Co in three years, the Herald Sun reports.

Expenses from 2018-2020 came to $47 million in total, $923,000 of which was spent on “staff entertainment”.

Meanwhile, Jim Wilson has reported numerous complaints from Australians receiving abysmal – or in some cases non-existent – service.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if that was spent on actually getting decent internet?

“The NBN needs to stop treating cash like it’s made on trees.”

