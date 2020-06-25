2GB
Nathan Brown needs to ‘play smarter’ to avoid being stuck on the sidelines

37 mins ago
Mark Levy
NATHAN BROWNParramatta EelsPeter Sterlingrugby league featured

The Parramatta Eels’ Nathan Brown is under pressure after being found guilty of a grade-two high shot by the NRL judiciary.

Brown has now received a two-match suspension for the second time in the 2020 season.

Parramatta great Peter Sterling told Mark Levy the Eels lock “needs to look in the mirror” and change his approach.

“He’s been a great signing since Brad Arthur brought him across because he’s really developed his game.

“We don’t want him to play any less aggressive, he’s just got to play smarter.

“He’s too important and too talented to be spending time on the sidelines.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Wide World of Sports, Parramatta Eels/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
