Nasal spray could be a preventative therapy to ward off COVID-19
A Melbourne biotech company is fast-tracking a nasal spray which is hoped could be another preventative measure in the fight against COVID-19.
Starpharma CEO Dr Jackie Fairley explained the spray could be used while the global race continues for a vaccine, or to complement the vaccine when it is available.
She said they were hopeful it would be effective.
“We are re-purposing an existing broad spectrum anti-viral compound, that we have in already marketed products, and we are simply putting that into a nasal spray,” she told Jim Wilson.
“The reason we are doing that that we can get it to market much faster.
“Other prevention methods like PPE, social distancing and a nasal spray that kills the virus if it comes into contact with your nasal mucosa, would be additive preventive methods.”
It’s hoped it could be on the market in 6-12 months.
Image: Getty