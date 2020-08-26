2GB
Nasal spray could be a preventative therapy to ward off COVID-19

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
A Melbourne biotech company is fast-tracking a nasal spray which is hoped could be another preventative measure in the fight against COVID-19.

Starpharma CEO Dr Jackie Fairley explained the spray could be used while the global race continues for a vaccine, or to complement the vaccine when it is available.

She said they were hopeful it would be effective.

“We are re-purposing an existing broad spectrum anti-viral compound, that we have in already marketed products, and we are simply putting that into a nasal spray,” she told Jim Wilson.

“The reason we are doing that that we can get it to market much faster.

“Other prevention methods like PPE, social distancing and a nasal spray that kills the virus if it comes into contact with your nasal mucosa, would be additive preventive methods.”

It’s hoped it could be on the market in 6-12 months.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

