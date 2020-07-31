Multi-million dollar victory over tech giants a win for the public interest

The ACCC have today released a draft code of conduct seeking to limit Google and Facebook’s exploitation of Australian media.

If passed into law, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher told Jim Wilson, platforms will need to negotiate with commercial news organisations or face a fine of up to 10 per cent of their business’ turnover.

A “strong, vigorous media sector” is in the public interest, he said.

“Without this support, then Google and Facebook can just refuse to talk to Australian businesses while using their content, and there’s not much those Australian news media businesses can do about it.

“At the same time of course we’ve seen … advertising revenue go down, we’ve seen journalists losing their jobs.

“What that means is fewer stories, less information for Australians about things that are important to us.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty