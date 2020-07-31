2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Multi-million dollar victory over tech giants a win for the public interest

1 min ago
Jim Wilson
ACCCFacebookGOOGLENews mediaPaul FletcherSocial Media

The ACCC have today released a draft code of conduct seeking to limit Google and Facebook’s exploitation of Australian media.

If passed into law, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher told Jim Wilson, platforms will need to negotiate with commercial news organisations or face a fine of up to 10 per cent of their business’ turnover.

A “strong, vigorous media sector” is in the public interest, he said.

“Without this support, then Google and Facebook can just refuse to talk to Australian businesses while using their content, and there’s not much those Australian news media businesses can do about it.

“At the same time of course we’ve seen … advertising revenue go down, we’ve seen journalists losing their jobs.

“What that means is fewer stories, less information for Australians about things that are important to us.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaBusinessNewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873