Mother-daughter duo’s heartwarming love for their community – and each other

A heartwarming ‘Local Heroes’ nomination has put a mother and daughter’s love for one another on full display.

Katrina Huet’s teenage daughter Jamie got in touch with Jim Wilson to nominate her incredibly generous mum: despite suffering chronic illnesses, Katrina spends at least 30 hours a week feeding the homeless.

As someone who struggled early in life, she told Jim, she understands how much it means to receive a hand-up from others.

Now unable to work, she spends her time helping others as a leader of community outreach organisation AOK.

“For different places that we’ve helped, it’ll range from about 130 hot meals to about 260 … but it’s a community effort.

“Whether it’s cooking at home or coming in person to help serve the food, or just coming in and having a coffee and mixing … it’s just everybody doing what they can.”

Katrina was in tears when she discovered the identity of her mystery nominator.

“Jamie is my hero!”

