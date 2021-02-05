2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Mother-daughter duo’s heartwarming love..

Mother-daughter duo’s heartwarming love for their community – and each other

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Local Heroes
Article image for Mother-daughter duo’s heartwarming love for their community – and each other

A heartwarming ‘Local Heroes’ nomination has put a mother and daughter’s love for one another on full display.

Katrina Huet’s teenage daughter Jamie got in touch with Jim Wilson to nominate her incredibly generous mum: despite suffering chronic illnesses, Katrina spends at least 30 hours a week feeding the homeless.

As someone who struggled early in life, she told Jim, she understands how much it means to receive a hand-up from others.

Now unable to work, she spends her time helping others as a leader of community outreach organisation AOK.

“For different places that we’ve helped, it’ll range from about 130 hot meals to about 260 … but it’s a community effort.

“Whether it’s cooking at home or coming in person to help serve the food, or just coming in and having a coffee and mixing … it’s just everybody doing what they can.”

Katrina was in tears when she discovered the identity of her mystery nominator.

“Jamie is my hero!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To nominate a local hero in your community, contact Drive with Jim Wilson HERE.

Jim Wilson
CharityLocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873