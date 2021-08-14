2GB
MOSH provides online support for Men’s Health issues

2 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
Men's HealthMOSHPAUL GALLEN
This weekend is all about the contribution women make to the game of rugby league but men’s health can sometimes be neglected.

When it comes to hair loss, skincare, sexual health and mental health, men tend to shrug these issues off.

However it’s important we don’t neglect men’s health.

MOSH is a great platform for guys to take a proactive approach to their health in a discreet way.

It aims to remove the stigma of men’s health issues.

2016 NRL Premiership winner and Continuous Call Team member Paul Gallen says it’s more important than ever for Men to take good care of themselves.

Gallen says “as men, we don’t usually ask for help when it comes to these types of issues”.

“But with MOSH, there are plenty of affordable solutions, and it’s all online”.

Gal is onboard and you’ll be able to get involved too.

Check out getmosh.com.au for more information today.

Continuous Call Team
Rugby LeagueSports
