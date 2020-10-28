More schools targeted in second day of email threats

At least 10 more NSW schools have been targeted in another email threat, with police setting up a task force to investigate.

It follows mass disruptions yesterday, as more than 20 schools were targeted and HSC exams disrupted after receiving threatening emails.

2GB reporter Clinton Maynard told Deborah Knight police confirmed the schools targeted today were regional.

“Our understanding is that they are on the south coast,” he said.

Searches have been conducted of the school grounds.

School captain at Bowral High School, Thomas Strachan, was in his Biology exam at the time.

He said it was “disappointing” and some students were quite upset as they waited to find out what the disruption would mean for the rest of the exam.

“It is the last thing I need, we were halfway through the exam,” he told Deborah Knight.

The NSW Education Standards Authority said in a statement one of the exams this morning was affected by the latest evacuations.

“NESA is aware of this morning’s Biology exam being interrupted at a number of schools after receiving a threatening email,” a spokesperson said.

“This afternoon’s exams will continue as scheduled unless students are advised otherwise by their school.

“Schools will submit to NESA group applications for illness and misadventure on behalf of affected students.”

