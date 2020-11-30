Money laundering blamed for rise in pokie profits amid the pandemic

Poker machine profits soared this year despite pubs and clubs being closed during the peak of the pandemic.

The increase has experts concerned money laundering is driving pokie profits, and many are calling for a gambling card to be introduced.

Philip Crawford, Chair of the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority told Deborah Knight he’s supportive of a new gambling card that would benefit problem gamblers and restrict organised criminals.

“The numbers speak for themselves.

“The numbers we’re seeing now are just by comparison to last year well ahead, in terms of use of poker machines.

“What has really concerned us … [has] been the material coming out of the Bergin inquiry into Crown.

“And the fairly blatant and large scale money laundering activities that have been going on now for a number of years.

“It’s of major concern … this is proceeds of serious crime.”

Image: Getty