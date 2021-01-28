2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Money doesn’t grow on banana trees’: NSW Treasurer’s message to Queenslanders

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dominic Perrottet
Article image for ‘Money doesn’t grow on banana trees’: NSW Treasurer’s message to Queenslanders

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has a message for Queensland after the Premier asked for a bailout from the nation’s taxpayers.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on the federal government to extend JobKeeper for her struggling tourism industry.

The NSW Treasurer has criticised the QLD Premier for asking for help from taxpayers after keeping her state border closed for months.

Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham tourism across the country has been adversely affected but Queensland’s “knee-jerk reaction” to border closures caused severe consequences.

“Money doesn’t grow on banana trees and that’s what the Queenslanders need to understand.

“As treasurer of our state, one of the concerns I have is that we don’t saddle our kids with debt as a result of the decisions of the day.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873