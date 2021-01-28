‘Money doesn’t grow on banana trees’: NSW Treasurer’s message to Queenslanders

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has a message for Queensland after the Premier asked for a bailout from the nation’s taxpayers.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on the federal government to extend JobKeeper for her struggling tourism industry.

The NSW Treasurer has criticised the QLD Premier for asking for help from taxpayers after keeping her state border closed for months.

Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham tourism across the country has been adversely affected but Queensland’s “knee-jerk reaction” to border closures caused severe consequences.

“Money doesn’t grow on banana trees and that’s what the Queenslanders need to understand.

“As treasurer of our state, one of the concerns I have is that we don’t saddle our kids with debt as a result of the decisions of the day.”

